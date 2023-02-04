Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

