Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$145.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$122.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$116.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

