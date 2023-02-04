Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 211.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

