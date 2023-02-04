Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE RSI opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $67,333.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $67,333.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,675,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,439 shares of company stock valued at $374,217. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

