Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,342 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of MCB opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

