Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 69,310 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 173.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $69.36 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,067 shares of company stock worth $8,630,403 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

