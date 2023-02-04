Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 91,254 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

