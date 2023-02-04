Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,154 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,261,000 after acquiring an additional 376,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

