Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 75.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

BKH opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

