Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

