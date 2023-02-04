Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $29.62 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

