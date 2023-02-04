Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 390,632 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 375,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after buying an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 142.22% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

