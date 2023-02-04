Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.23 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

