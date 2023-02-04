Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 133.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of SPB opened at $67.30 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

