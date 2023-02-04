Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

