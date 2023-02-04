Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACM opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.