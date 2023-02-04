Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

