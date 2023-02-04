Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.84 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 48.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 350,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,547,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,547,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,971,749.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,915,933 shares of company stock worth $41,527,566. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.