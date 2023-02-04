Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,895 shares of the software’s stock after selling 80,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

ALTR stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,278 shares of company stock worth $8,017,118. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

