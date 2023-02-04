Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS opened at $50.95 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.



