Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,386 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

