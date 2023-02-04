Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,510 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 190.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 176.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $45.65 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

