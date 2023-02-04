Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

SMTC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

