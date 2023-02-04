Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $355.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

