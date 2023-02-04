Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,966 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingevity

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.1 %

NGVT opened at $86.93 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.