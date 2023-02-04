Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,849 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 503,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

