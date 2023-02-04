Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,467 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

