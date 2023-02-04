Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.91

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €131.91 ($143.38) and traded as high as €152.68 ($165.96). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.40 ($165.65), with a volume of 995,993 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

