Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $80.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $145.26.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.