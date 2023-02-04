Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.65 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.65 ($0.59). 124,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 398,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.43 ($0.57).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.77.

Insider Transactions at Seraphim Space Investment Trust

In related news, insider Christina McComb acquired 16,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($9,078.23).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

