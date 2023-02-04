Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. 38,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 164,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 18.26.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.