Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,704.72

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.72 ($33.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,862 ($35.35). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,851 ($35.21), with a volume of 315,006 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($40.76) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Severn Trent Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4,131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,743.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,704.72.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
