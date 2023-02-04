Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,704.72

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.72 ($33.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,862 ($35.35). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,851 ($35.21), with a volume of 315,006 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($40.76) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Severn Trent Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4,131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,743.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,704.72.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 42.73 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 148.03%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

