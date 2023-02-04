Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,959.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.