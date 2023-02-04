Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.62. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 441,068 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

