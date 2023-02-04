Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.75). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 3,258 shares.

Shore Capital Group Trading Up 43.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

