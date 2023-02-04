Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,266 ($40.34) on Thursday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,888 ($48.02). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,709.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,140.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,060.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

In other Cranswick news, insider Liz Barber acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($38,965.05). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($39.15) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,332.35). Also, insider Liz Barber acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($38,965.05).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

