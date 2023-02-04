Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut NCC Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

NCC Group Stock Up 4.2 %

LON NCC opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.27) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £572.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,600.00.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

