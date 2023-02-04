Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
ScS Group Stock Performance
LON:SCS opened at GBX 225 ($2.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £78.35 million and a P/E ratio of 625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.27. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.84).
About ScS Group
