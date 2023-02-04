Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ScS Group Stock Performance

LON:SCS opened at GBX 225 ($2.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £78.35 million and a P/E ratio of 625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.27. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.84).

Get ScS Group alerts:

About ScS Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.