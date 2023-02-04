Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 93,692 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shutterstock Price Performance
SSTK opened at $76.74 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.18.
Shutterstock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
