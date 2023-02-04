Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
