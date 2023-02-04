Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.8 %

ETR:SHL opened at €54.04 ($58.74) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 1-year high of €67.44 ($73.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

