Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €62.10 ($67.50) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

SHL opened at €54.04 ($58.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.69 and a 200 day moving average of €48.09. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

