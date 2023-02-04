Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

