Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

WAF opened at €86.25 ($93.75) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($166.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €75.95 and a 200 day moving average of €71.16.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

