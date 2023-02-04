SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 60,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

