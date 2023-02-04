Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
