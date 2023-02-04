Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

