Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Sirius XM by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 698,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Sirius XM by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sirius XM by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 340,625 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

