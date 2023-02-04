SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $191.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

