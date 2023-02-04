SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $191.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

