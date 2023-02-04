SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $127.93 on Thursday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

